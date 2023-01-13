11 policemen on duty in PCR, pickets at time of Kanjhawala death suspended

11 cops on duty at time of Kanjhawala death suspended

Delhi Police on Friday suspended 11 of its personnel who were on PCR and picket duty on the route at which a 20-year-old woman was killed after being dragged under a car from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala, officials said.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had on Thursday directed Delhi Police to suspend all its personnel deployed on the route following a report into the accident submitted by an inquiry committee headed by Special Commissioner Shalini Singh.

"As approved by the competent authority, a total of 11 policemen of Rohini district deployed on the route at PCRs and pickets have been suspended in view of the Sultanpuri incident," a senior police officer said.

Anjali Singh was killed in the early hours of the New Year after her scooter was hit by a car that dragged her for 12 km.

Police have arrested seven people in connection with the accident.

The development comes a day after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) recommended the suspension of police personnel on duty at the time of the incident.

