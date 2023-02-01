11 students of UP school hospitalised after inhaling chemical fumes

Eleven students were hospitalised after they inhaled chemical fumes emanating from a garbage pile, including expired medicines, set afire by ragpickers near their school here on Wednesday, police said.

The incident took place in Kamhariya Bagh area under Kotwali police station area, they said.

Some ragpickers burnt some expired medicines along with garbage near a private school. It appears that the students inhaled the chemical fumes and their health deteriorated, said Circle Officer (CO) Naveen Kumar.

School principal Rumi Tiwari said, "At around 11 am, fumes from the fire started coming towards the school and some students started coughing. The school staff acted in time and made arrangements to send the students back home."

"Eleven students, including four girls, were taken to the district hospital," the principal said.

Three of the students were later sent to Lucknow for further treatment, the police said.

Meanwhile, a police team reached the spot and detained three men for burning garbage near the school.

"We have detained one Shekhu, Sher Ali and Babloo who were found burning garbage and expired medicines behind the school. The matter is being investigated," Kumar said.