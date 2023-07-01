11 unexploded shells defused in Ladakh

11 unexploded shells defused in Ladakh

The unit led by the Sappers of Forever in Operations division detected the ordnance during a sanitising drive in Kurbathang area, officials said.

PTI
PTI, Kargil,
  • Jul 01 2023, 18:54 ist
  • updated: Jul 01 2023, 18:54 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI File Photo

 Eleven unexploded shells were defused by the army's bomb disposal squad in a forward village in Kargil district of Ladakh, officials said on Saturday.

The unit led by the Sappers of Forever in Operations division detected the ordnance during a sanitising drive in Kurbathang area, officials said.

The drive was conducted in close coordination with Tehsildar, Kargil, and Sarpanch, Pashkum, and the unexploded ordnance was safely defused by the bomb disposal squad, they said.

Earlier in April, the Sappers of Forever in Operations division had destroyed seven explosives found near the new astro turf ground following the death of a 13-year-old boy in a landmine explosion. Two more boys were injured in the same incident.

Lt governor, Ladakh, Brig (Retd) B D Mishra had then gave his assurance to the people that the littered shells, which pose a threat to the their lives, would be cleared from Kargil villages gradually.

Mishra's remarks had come after the public decried the presence of a large number of unexploded shells from the army firing range and the 1999 Kargil war in Kurbathang and other areas.

"The whole area will be sanitised. An operation will be launched immediately to look for the blinds and other dangerous ordnance which will be cleared in a time-bound manner," the Lt Governor had told reporters at a Kargil hospital where he had gone to inquire about the condition of two boys injured in the blast.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Ladakh
India News
Bomb Disposal Squad
Kargil

Related videos

What's Brewing

King Charles awards ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ director

King Charles awards ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ director

Netflix documentary on Stallone coming this November

Netflix documentary on Stallone coming this November

Neeraj Chopra wins second straight Diamond League title

Neeraj Chopra wins second straight Diamond League title

Raghav, Parineeti offer prayers at Golden Temple

Raghav, Parineeti offer prayers at Golden Temple

Shimla turns hiker-friendly with walkways construction

Shimla turns hiker-friendly with walkways construction

SP workers cut tomato-shaped cake on Yadav's birthday

SP workers cut tomato-shaped cake on Yadav's birthday

First ever 'ghost particle' view of Milky Way captured

First ever 'ghost particle' view of Milky Way captured

 