11-year-old girl dies in houseboat fire in J&K's Dal Lake

Investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of fire, officials said

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • May 27 2022, 15:46 ist
  • updated: May 27 2022, 15:52 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

A girl was charred to death after her father's houseboat caught fire in Dal Lake here on Friday, officials said.

They identified the victim as Nahida Bashir. She was 11.

The houseboat owned by Bashir Ahmad was gutted in fire in the early hours of the day. Investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of fire, the officials said.

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel recovered Nahida's body.

