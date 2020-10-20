11-year-old girl raped by two, including her own uncle

PTI
PTI, Amethi,
  • Oct 20 2020, 15:32 ist
  • updated: Oct 20 2020, 15:42 ist
Representative Photo. Credit: Feminism In India Website

An 11-year-old girl was allegedly raped by two people, including her uncle, in a village under Musafirkhana Kotwali police station area, police said on Tuesday.

The girl was returning from tuition on Friday afternoon when she was allegedly raped near her village, said Amethi Superintendent of Police Dinesh Singh. Both the accused, including the victim’s uncle, have been arrested and further action is being taken, he added.

The family also alleged that they were being threatened by the accused leading to delay of three days in lodging the FIR which was filed on Monday evening, the SP said.

rape
Uttar Pradesh

