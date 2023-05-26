11-year-old killed, 27 injured as bus collides with truck in Greater Noida

One killed as bus collides with truck in Greater Noida

The other 27 passengers are undergoing treatment, the police said, adding that further probe is underway

PTI
PTI, Noida,
  • May 26 2023, 12:06 ist
  • updated: May 26 2023, 12:51 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

An 11-year-old boy was killed and 27 other passengers were injured after a bus collided with a truck in the Greater Noida area here in the early hours of Friday, police said.

The accident took place when the Bihar-bound bus crashed into the Haryana-registered truck on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway near Ladpura village in Kasna area, they added.

Also Read | Delhi: Teen dies in an accident as lack of signal inside tunnel delays SOS

Of all the passengers on the bus, which had started from Punjab, 28 were hurt and were admitted to a hospital, where the boy succumbed to his injuries, a senior police officer said.

The body of the deceased, who hailed from Bhojpur in Bihar, has been sent for post-mortem, the officer said.

