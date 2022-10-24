UP: Child activist's phone stolen while recording live

11-year-old Licypriya's phone snatched while recording live in Greater Noida

The local police said they have lodged her complaint and started a probe into the case

PTI
PTI, Noida,
  • Oct 24 2022, 15:46 ist
  • updated: Oct 24 2022, 16:37 ist
Child activist Licypriya. Credit: Instagram/licypriyakangujam

An 11-year-old environment activist has alleged that her phone was snatched by unidentified miscreants while recording a live video on Diwali eve in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida.

The local police said they have lodged her complaint and started a probe into the case.

"My mobile phone was just snatched away (10 minutes ago) by two bike-borne thieves while I was going live on my Facebook in front of the Bellana Street market, Greater Noida, Sector 16B opposite Nirala Aspire. Kindly help me!" Licypriya Kangujam tweeted and tagged Noida police for help.

This was Licypriya's first live Facebook video, where she has a verified account and over 1,87,000 followers. 

The young environment activist was standing on a roadside with traffic movement in the backdrop as she went live on Facebook ahead of Diwali to talk about impact of firecracks vis a vis pollution. 

She was live for five minutes and 55 seconds when suddenly she was cut short as the phone was snatched away, according to the purported video. 

It also appeared that Licypriya was not holding the phone and either someone else was recording the video for her or it was placed on some object to record the video, the purported footage showed. 

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) Ram Badan Singh said, "Directions have been issued to the local Bisrakh police station for investigation in the case. Legal proceedings are being carried out."

Greater Noida
Uttar Pradesh
Crime
theft
India News

