Delhi: 3,000 people detained for defying lockdown norms

115 cases registered, over 3,000 people detained for defying lockdown norms in Delhi

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 22 2020, 21:47 ist
  • updated: Apr 22 2020, 21:47 ist

Over 100 cases were registered and 3,392 people detained in the national capital on Wednesday for violating government orders during the lockdown imposed to control the coronavirus outbreak, police said.

According to the data shared by the police, 115 cases were registered under section 188 (for disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code till 5 pm.

A total of 3,392 people have been detained under section 65 (persons bound to comply with reasonable directions of police officers) and 259 vehicles have been impounded under section 66 of the Delhi Police Act, they stated.

A total of 493 movement passes have been issued, police said.

Sixty cases were registered against people for stepping out of their houses without wearing masks.

Since March 24, a total of 1,08,385 people have been detained so far for violating orders under section 65 of the Delhi Police Act.

