1.15 crore houses sanctioned under PMAY-Urban: Puri in Rajya Sabha

Union Housing Minister Hardeep Puri on Monday said that the Centre has sanctioned 1.5 crore houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna-Urban (PMAY-U) as per the requirement submitted by the state governments.

He said the scheme will end in March 2022 and the sanctioned projects are in various stages of completion.

Of the total 1.15 crore sanctioned houses, 70 lakh houses have been grounded and close to 46 lakh have been handed over to the beneficiaries. All the projects will be completed in the next 18 months, he said in Rajya Sabha during Question Hour.

Replying to a specific question, he said, "It is not under consideration to review this continuation of the credit-linked subsidy scheme beyond March 31, 2022."

"PMAY-U was conceived in June 2015. The original demand assessment for PMAY-U was up to one crore houses and subsequently, the state governments revised their demand assessment estimates to 1.12 crore houses. Now it is at 1.15 crore. The scheme has more or less matured and completed their process and for any project sanctioned so far, the government will ensure that they are completed," the Minister said.

Check out the latest videos from DH: