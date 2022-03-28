1.15 crore houses sanctioned under PMAY-Urban: Puri

1.15 crore houses sanctioned under PMAY-Urban: Puri in Rajya Sabha

Of the total 1.15 crore sanctioned houses, 70 lakh houses have been grounded and close to 46 lakh have been handed over to the beneficiaries

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Mar 28 2022, 21:18 ist
  • updated: Mar 28 2022, 21:18 ist
Union Housing Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. Credit: PTI Photo

Union Housing Minister Hardeep Puri on Monday said that the Centre has sanctioned 1.5 crore houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna-Urban (PMAY-U)  as per the requirement submitted by the state governments.

He said the scheme will end in March 2022 and the sanctioned projects are in various stages of completion.

Of the total 1.15 crore sanctioned houses, 70 lakh houses have been grounded and close to 46 lakh have been handed over to the beneficiaries. All the projects will be completed in the next 18 months, he said in Rajya Sabha during Question Hour.

Replying to a specific question, he said, "It is not under consideration to review this continuation of the credit-linked subsidy scheme beyond March 31, 2022."

"PMAY-U was conceived in June 2015. The original demand assessment for PMAY-U was up to one crore houses and subsequently, the state governments revised their demand assessment estimates to 1.12 crore houses. Now it is at 1.15 crore. The scheme has more or less matured and completed their process and for any project sanctioned so far, the government will ensure that they are completed," the Minister said.

Hardeep Singh Puri
India News
Delhi
Parliament
Rajya Sabha
PMAY-U

