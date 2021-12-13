12 BJP CMs to attend 2-day Varanasi conclave

The inaugural session will be addressed by BJP chief JP Nadda

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Dec 13 2021, 11:52 ist
  • updated: Dec 13 2021, 11:52 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

Chief Ministers of 12 BJP ruled states and nine Deputy Chief Ministers will attend a two-day conclave in Varanasi scheduled to begin on Monday

The inaugural session will be addressed by BJP chief JP Nadda, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi will give the valedictory address.

According to BJP National Secretary Arun Singh, the 12 participating Chief Ministers are from Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Both the Deputy Chief Ministers in Bihar and the Deputy Chief Minister of Nagaland will also be in attendance.

"From the hill states to coastal states, from the northeast to southern India, from the western-most part of India to the eastern-most and the heart of India, the conclave will encapsulate the diversity of India," Singh said.

He added that the conclave will witness extensive and fruitful deliberations on a wide range of subjects relating to good governance and the pro-people initiatives being undertaken in line with the BJP's focus on all-round development.

"Best governance related practises from the states will also be showcased by the various Chief Ministers. The conclave will provide the Chief Ministers the opportunity to learn and grow from the others and highlight the good they are doing."

Singh pointed out that Prime Minister Modi himself has served 13 years as a Chief Minister and thus is sensitive to the aspirations of the states.

"As Prime Minister, he has always worked in line with the mantra of cooperative federalism. Through the Covid-19 pandemic, regular meetings were held with Chief Ministers and they were consulted on different aspects of fighting the pandemic," he said.

The conclave's proceedings will begin after the Kashi Vishwanath Dham corridor is launched by the Prime Minister.

The Chief Ministers will also join various cultural and spiritual programmes, including a visit to the Ghats' and witness Ganga Aarti by boat.

Besides Nadda and Modi, BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) B.L. Santhosh will also join the deliberations.

Union Minister Bhupender Yadav and former BJP national vice president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, who has been associated with the PARTY's 'Good Governance Department', will also be present.

