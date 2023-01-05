12 held, 78 weapons seized as several illegal arms units busted in 'Operation Prahaar' in MP

78 weapons seized as illegal arms units busted in MP

  • Jan 05 2023, 22:39 ist
  • updated: Jan 05 2023, 22:39 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Twelve persons were arrested and 78 weapons seized after several illegal arms-making factories were busted in the western part of Madhya Pradesh, a police official said on Thursday.

Seven arrests were made in Barwani, three in Khargone and one each in Burhanpur and Dhar under 'Operation Prahaar' in which informers, cyber cell apparatus and drones were deployed, Inspector General of Police (Indore Rural) Rakesh Gupta told reporters.

Equipment used to make weapons as well as 78 firearms have been seized, the IG informed.

The operation was carried out as such units have thrived over the past two years in western MP and the region was becoming a hub for smuggling of these weapons to other parts of the country, other officials said.

