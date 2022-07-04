School kids among 12 dead as bus falls into gorge in HP

12, including school kids, killed as bus falls into gorge in Himachal

Kullu Deputy Commissioner Ashutosh Garg said the Sainj bound bus fell into the gorge near Jangla village at around 8.30 am

PTI
PTI,
  • Jul 04 2022, 10:04 ist
  • updated: Jul 04 2022, 14:52 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Twelve passengers, including some school children, were killed as a private bus fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district on Monday, district officials said. 

The bus was on its way to Sainj from Shainsher when it fell into the gorge at a hairpin bend near Jangla village at around 8.30 am, they added.

Initial reports had suggested that 16 passengers were killed. 

The president and prime minister have condoled the loss of lives in the accident.

Also Read — Kullu accident: PM announces ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for next of kin of those killed

President Ram Nath Kovind said that he was distressed to learn about the death of students and other people in the accident.

Condoling the loss of lives, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives in the incident.

"The bus accident in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh is heart-rending. In this tragic hour my thoughts are with the bereaved families," Modi was quoted as saying in a tweet by his office.

"I hope that injured recover at the earliest. The local administration is providing all possible assistance to those affected," he said.

The injured would be given Rs 50,000 each, the prime minister's office said in a tweet.

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also condoled the loss of lives in the road accident. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Himachal Pradesh
India News
Kullu
Narendra Modi
Accident

What's Brewing

Akasa Air unveils crew's first look

Akasa Air unveils crew's first look

Karnataka’s Sini Shetty crowned Femina Miss India World

Karnataka’s Sini Shetty crowned Femina Miss India World

DH Toon | Shinde 'wants a rear-view mirror'

DH Toon | Shinde 'wants a rear-view mirror'

The essential guide to funding your studies abroad

The essential guide to funding your studies abroad

A summer of surprises in underrated Bratislava

A summer of surprises in underrated Bratislava

Trend takeaways from Janhvi Kapoor's fashion looks

Trend takeaways from Janhvi Kapoor's fashion looks

 