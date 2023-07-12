12 killed as rain continues to batter Uttar Pradesh

Twelve people were killed in rain-related incidents in the past 24 hours, the Uttar Pradesh Relief Commissioner said in a statement issued at 8 pm on Wednesday, as heavy rain continued to batter the state.

"In the past 24 hours, while nine (people) died due to drowning, one each due to lightning (strike), snakebite and heavy rainfall," the statement said.

However, it did not elaborate on the areas where these deaths occurred.

Earlier, according to a report from Saharanpur, a 52-year-old woman was killed in a rain-related incident.

Also Read | Rain-battered north India counts its losses, deluge-like situation in many areas

Sarla Devi died after the roof of her home collapsed in the Kota village of Saharanpur's Nagla area, officials said.

According to a Central Water Commission report, Elgin Bridge received 257 mm rainfall while Colonelganj (Gonda) and Sharda Nagar recorded 113 mm and 28.8 mm, respectively, on Wednesday.

According to the Met office, rainfall in the state will continue till July 18.

It has issued a 'yellow' alert for 58 districts of the state that are expected to witness heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall may occur at many places in the western parts of the state, it added.