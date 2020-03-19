12-year-old girl gang-raped in UP

12-year-old girl gang-raped in Uttar Pradesh

The incident occurred in Kabrai area on Tuesday night when two persons came to the girl's house and took her to secluded place and raped her

PTI
PTI, Mahoba ,
  • Mar 19 2020, 13:52pm ist
  • updated: Mar 19 2020, 13:59pm ist
Representative image (iStock Photo)

A 12-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and gang-raped in Uttar Pradesh's Mahoba district, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred in Kabrai area on Tuesday night when two persons came to the girl's house and took her to secluded place and raped her, the police said.

The girl raised an alarm, following which villagers caught a suspect, Chhote (23), while another, Devideen (22), managed to flee from the spot, according to the police.

On a complaint of the minor's family, an FIR has been registered and Chhote was arrested. Hunt is on to nab the other suspect, police added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Uttar Pradesh
gangrape
minor
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

WhatsApp launches coronavirus info hub

WhatsApp launches coronavirus info hub

Religious hypocrisy

Religious hypocrisy

Coronavirus & China: Crisis to opportunity

Coronavirus & China: Crisis to opportunity

State remains unreformed

State remains unreformed

 