12-year-old girl gang-raped in Uttar Pradesh

A 12-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and gang-raped in Uttar Pradesh's Mahoba district, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred in Kabrai area on Tuesday night when two persons came to the girl's house and took her to secluded place and raped her, the police said.

The girl raised an alarm, following which villagers caught a suspect, Chhote (23), while another, Devideen (22), managed to flee from the spot, according to the police.

On a complaint of the minor's family, an FIR has been registered and Chhote was arrested. Hunt is on to nab the other suspect, police added.