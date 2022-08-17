12-year-old girl raped by neighbour in UP's Pilibhit

A 12-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour here on Tuesday, police said.
The incident took place when the girl was alone in her house and the accused Sukhlal entered and raped her, Station House Officer, Puranpur, Ashok Pal said.
The accused has been detained, police said.
On the complaint of the girl's father, an FIR has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
Circle officer, Virendra Vikram Singh told PTI that the girl has been admitted to the medical college for treatment and her condition was stated to be out of danger.
In the complaint, the girl's age is mentioned as 12 years but the police is yet to receive documents for ascertaining the exact age, he said.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Seek spaces where energies abound
World's largest plane coming to Bengaluru on Oct 31
You don't know what it's like to be lonely: Ratan Tata
What does FIFA's AIFF ban mean for India?
IIT to probe 'vulgar' Bhojpuri songs played on I-Day
Gram Panchayat to launch website for unmarried people
One of the brightest stars is dying before our eyes