12-year-old girl raped in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi

A 20-year-old man was booked for allegedly raping a 12-year-old mentally-challenged girl in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi district, police said on Wednesday.

The girl was lured by the suspect to a secluded place under Piperpur police station area last Thursday. The man raped her and fled, an officer said.

Acting on a complaint by the girl's father, an FIR has been lodged against the suspect, Kishan, under the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

A search is on to arrest Kishan, Piprapur police station inspector Dhirendra Yadav said.