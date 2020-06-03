120 shanties gutted in fire at Tughlaqabad slums

120 shanties gutted in fire at Tughlaqabad slums

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 03 2020, 09:26 ist
  • updated: Jun 03 2020, 09:26 ist
The fire was brought under control by 3.30 am. (Credit: PTI Photo)

A fire broke out in the slums of southeast Delhi's Tughlaqabad area in the early hours on Wednesday, officials said.

According to the Delhi Fire Services, a call about the blaze at Valmiki Mohalla was received at 1.30 am and 22 fire engines were rushed to the spot.

The fire was brought under control by 3.30 am. No one was injured in the blaze that gutted 120 huts.

This is the second fire incident in a week's time in the area. Last week, a massive fire had gutted 250 shanties in Tughlaqabad village.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Delhi
Fire
slums

What's Brewing

Monkeys, ferrets offer clues in COVID-19 vaccine race

Monkeys, ferrets offer clues in COVID-19 vaccine race

Can you catch COVID-19 from delivered packages?

Can you catch COVID-19 from delivered packages?

'We'll take up reforms to change post-COVID-19 India'

'We'll take up reforms to change post-COVID-19 India'

No evidence of COVID-19 losing potency: WHO, experts

No evidence of COVID-19 losing potency: WHO, experts

Can coronavirus outbreaks be seasonal?

Can coronavirus outbreaks be seasonal?

 