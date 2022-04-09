13 booked for raising 'anti-national' slogans at Jamia Masjid Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir police on Saturday booked 13 people for sedition in connection with the “anti-national” sloganeering inside historic Jamia Masjid on Friday.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Srinagar Rakesh Balwal said the accused had received instructions from Pakistani handlers of terror outfits to disrupt Friday prayers and create a law and order situation by provoking people.

He said the sloganeering took place after the culmination of congregational prayers at Jamia Masjid in Nowhatta area of the city on Friday with around 24,000 people in attendance — the largest in recent history.

In addition to the sedition charge, those arrested will also be booked under the Public Safety Act (PSA), Balwal added.

The Jamia Masjid, which is considered a key point of congregation, has remained closed for most of the time in the last two and half years. In August 2019, it remained closed for four months following the abrogation of Article 370. Later in March 2020, the Masjid closed again as part of the government curbs on large gatherings to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.

The SSP said there was also an altercation between persons indulging in sloganeering and the volunteers of Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid, which manages the affairs of the grand mosque, who tried to stop such sloganeering and hooliganism.

“This created a situation of ruckus inside the mosque leading to clashes between them. Later, the hooligans were dispersed outside the mosque by volunteers. Even after coming outside from one gate, more than a dozen among them tried to provoke others by sloganeering which failed and in 2-3 minutes they dispersed in a hurry seeing police presence around,” he said.

A case was registered in Nowhatta PS as FIR no 16/2022 under sections 124A and 447 of IPC. During the course of the investigation, technical means were adapted to identify the hooligans and raids were conducted at different locations which led to the arrest of two main instigators of sloganeering — Basharat Nabi Bhat, resident of Hawal, and Umar Manzoor Sheikh, resident of Bahuddin Saab, Nowhatta, Balwal said.

Both have been formally arrested in the case, he said. Eleven more accused were subsequently arrested in this case who were involved in the sloganeering and hooliganism inside the Jamia Masjid and at the gate.

“It also came out during an initial investigation that the accused in furtherance of a well-planned conspiracy had received instructions from Pakistani handlers of terror outfits to disrupt Friday prayers in Jamia Masjid and create law and order situation by provoking the attendees. Thus section 120B was also invoked in this case,” the SSP said and added that investigation in the case is undergoing and some more arrests are likely.

