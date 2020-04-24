13 coronavirus patients recover in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli

Thirteen COVID-19 patients, including 11 Tablighi Jamaat members, have recovered from the disease after their second test samples came out negative in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, an official said on Friday.

Shamli District Magistrate Jasjit Kaur told PTI here that the second sample of 13 people including 11 Jamaat members tested negative. The patients who recovered have been shifted to a quarantine ward for some time, she said.

The remaining four sample reports of the total 17 patients are awaited.

Also Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths

Authorities have sealed three hotspots in the district and taken necessary precautions, she said.

Meanwhile, the district authorities sealed the UP-Haryana interstate border after some labourers tried to cross the Yamuna river in the night in Jhinjhana police station area on Thursday night.

Subdivisional Magistrate Udbhav Tripathi said 12 labourers from different states were caught trying to cross the Yamuna river from the Haryana side. Police rushed to the spot and sent them back to Haryana.

Police has alerted several villages situated along the river banks to be alerted of any attempt to enter into Uttar Pradesh throgh the Yamuna river. These villages are Lachmipura, Manglora, Nainagla, Jatan and Chadpura.