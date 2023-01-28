13-yr-old boy hit by train while saving his goats dies

13-year-old boy hit by train while saving his goats dies

The incident took place on Friday evening when Santosh Kumar Chauhan was trying to save his goats grazing near a railway track from an approaching train

PTI
PTI, Ballia,
  • Jan 28 2023, 12:52 ist
  • updated: Jan 28 2023, 12:52 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 13-year-old boy was killed after being hit by a train while trying to save his goats in Chhitanhara village under Rasda Kotwali police station here, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday evening when Santosh Kumar Chauhan was trying to save his goats grazing near a railway track from an approaching train, they said.

Chauhan was hit by the Garib Nawaz train on its way to Ballia from Mau, police said.

On receiving information, the police reached the spot and sent the body for postmortem.

Uttar Pradesh
Ballia
India News
Accident

