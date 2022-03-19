13-year-old boy killed, 4 hurt after car hits autorickshaw in southeast Delhi: Police

A 13-year-old boy was killed and four others were injured after a speeding car hit an autorickshaw on the Barapullah flyover in southeast Delhi on Friday, police said.

They said the Sunlight Colony police station received information in the evening regarding a road accident on the Banda Singh Bahadur flyover.

During the enquiry, it came to light that a Tata Nexon car, which was being driven in a rash and negligent manner, hit an autorickshaw, that had four passengers, besides the driver, a senior police officer said.

Autorickshaw driver Wakar Alam (25), a resident of Hauz Rani, and the four passengers -- Janak Janadhan Bhatt (45), his wife Geeta Bhatt and two sons Karthik (18) and Karan (13), all residents of East Vinod Nagar, -- were injured in the incident.

After hitting the autorickshaw, the car also hit a taxi. The offending driver fled the spot, the officer said.

All the five injured persons were rushed to the AIIMS Trauma Centre where Karan was declared brought dead and Geeta is on ventilator support. The other three are also under treatment, police said.

The ownership details of the offending vehicle have been ascertained and a police team has been sent to verify the address. Necessary proceedings have been initiated in accordance with law, the officer added.

