1,358 fresh Covid-19 cases take Delhi's tally to over 1.74 lakh; death toll rises to 4,444

Delhi recorded 1,358 fresh Covid-19 cases on Monday, taking the tally to over 1.74 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 4,444, authorities said.

Eighteen fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi Health department.

However, the number of tests conducted on Monday was 14,389, much lower than the average 20,000 done per day.

On Sunday, Delhi had recorded 2,024 fresh cases, the highest single-day spike in the city in August.

For latest updates on Coronavirus outbreak, click here

On Saturday, the city reported 1,954 cases and on preceding two days, the city had recorded in excess of 1,800 cases.

The tally of active cases on Monday marginally dropped to 14,626 from 14,793 the previous day.

On June 23, the national capital had reported the highest single-day spike of 3,947 till date.

The death toll from Covid-19 in Delhi stood at 4,426 on Sunday.

The bulletin on Monday said the death toll from coronavirus infection has risen to 4,444 and the total number of cases has climbed to 1,74,748.

The positivity rate on Monday stood at 9.4 per cent while the recovery rate was over 89 per cent, as per the bulletin.

The number of containment zones jumped to 833 from 803 the previous day, according to the bulletin.

Meanwhile, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Monday said the city government has "sufficient stock" of diagnostic kits for 10-15 days, but more units are being procured to meet the target of conducting 40,000 tests daily.

He underscored that the doubling rate of coronavirus cases in Delhi was 85 days and, therefore, it was at a "comfort level" as of today.

On Monday, Delhi's principal secretary (home) along with principal secretary of health and divisional commissioner held a meeting of all deputy commissioners, Chief District Medical Officer and district surveillance officers to review the status of Covid-19 situation in the city, the bulletin said.

Fresh cases and active cases have shown an increase in the last several days.

Delhi has seen a fluctuation in the number of coronavirus cases since the beginning of this month.

On August 1, the city recorded 1,118 fresh cases while for the next three days, the number of infections reported in a single-day stayed below the 1,000-mark.

From August 5 to August 9, the number of fresh Covid-19 cases again stayed above the 1,000-mark only to come down to 707 on August 10.

Three days between August 11 and August 22, the city saw less than 1,000 fresh cases -- August 13 (956), August 16 (652), and August 17 (787).

Since August 18, cases again have been coming in four-figure count.

According to the bulletin, out of the total number of beds in Covid-hospitals, 9,999 are vacant.

Also, 3,752 beds in Covid care centres are occupied by persons under quarantine, including travellers who have returned by Vande Bharat Mission and bubble flights, it said.

According to the bulletin, 1,55,678 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated so far.

The number of people in home isolation stands at 7,876.

The number of Rapid Antigen Tests conducted on Monday stood at 8,714 while the RT-PCR, CBNAAT and True NAAT tests figures were 5,675, in all adding to 14,389, according to the bulletin.

The total number of tests done till date in Delhi stands at 15,83,485.

The number of tests done per million, as on Monday, was 83,341, it said.