14 killed in separate road accidents in Madhya Pradesh

These accidents occurred in Satna, Chhatarpur and Katni districts

PTI
PTI, Bhopal,
  • Nov 09 2020, 23:05 ist
  • updated: Nov 09 2020, 23:05 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Fourteen persons, including eleven members of two families, were killed on Monday in three separate road accidents in Madhya Pradesh, police said.

These accidents occurred in Satna, Chhatarpur and Katni districts, officials said.

In Satna district, seven members of a family, including a child, were killed and five others were injured when their jeep collided with a dumper-truck around 8 am on Satna-Nagod road, about 20 km away from Satna district headquarters, said Additional Superintendent of Police Shailendra Kumar Jain.

The victims were returning to Rewa after taking part in a family programme in Panna, he said, adding that the deceased included a child and three women.

In Katni district, four members of a family, including two children, were killed when their motorcycle was knocked down by a bus on Katni-Barhi road in afternoon, said Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Shikha Soni.

The deceased were returning to their home from their agricultural field when the incident occurred, she said, adding that the bus has been impounded.

In another incident, three persons were killed around 8.30 AM when their car fell into a well along Khajuraho- Binaganaj road after hitting a tree, about 40 kms from Chhatarpur district headquarters, said SDOP Manmohan Singh Baghel.

The deceased were in the age group of 32 to 35 years, he added. 

Madhya Pradesh
Road accident

