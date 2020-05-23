14 more contract COVID-19 in Chandigarh; tally rises to 233

Fourteen more persons tested positive for coronavirus in Chandigarh on Saturday, taking the COVID-19 tally to 233 in the Union territory.

Two boys, aged 12 and 13 years, are among the fresh cases and they all are residents of Bapu Dham colony, the worst affected area in the city, a medical bulletin said.

Meanwhile, samples of 57 persons, all residents of Bapu Dham Colony, were collected on Saturday for testing.

A total of 3,749 samples have been tested so far and of them, 3,390 samples are negative while the reports of 133 samples are awaited, as per the bulletin.

The city has 51 active COVID-19 cases, it said.

A two-month-old coronavirus positive girl, resident of Sector 25, was discharged from the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research after she was cured of the infection. With this, 179 people have so far recovered from the virus.

Three persons have died of coronavirus in the city, the bulletin added.