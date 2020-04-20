14 more test positive for coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir, state tally rises to 368

Fourteen new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday today, taking the total number of patients to 368. Most new cases are from new hotspots in Bandipora and Kupwara districts of north Kashmir.

"14 new cases reported. All from Kashmir. Total number of cases now 368. Jammu-55 and Kashmir-313. Detailed bulletin follows," J&K government spokesperson, Rohit Kansal tweeted.

In the past four days, most of the samples testing positive are of people from Bandipora and Kupwara districts.

Data maintained by the directorate of health services Kashmir reveals that Bandipora has swelling hotspots, with more and more patients getting added every day. One of these hotspots is Gundi Jahangeer in Bandipora with 34 COVID-19 cases till Sunday afternoon.

All the 31 patients of district Kupwara are in Muqam Shahwali village.