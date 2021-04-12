14 private hospitals to treat only Covid-19 patients: Delhi govt

With healthcare services stretched thin in the national capital after a massive surge in Covid-19 cases, the Delhi government on Monday designated 14 private hospitals as “full Covid-19” hospitals, with clear instructions against admitting patients with any other ailment.

In a late Monday evening order, the Delhi government also asked another 19 private hospitals to reserve 80% of ICU beds for Covid-19 patients, while an additional 82 private hospitals have been asked to reserve 60% of ICU beds for Covid-19 patients. Earlier, these hospitals had 50% ICU beds reserved for Covid-19 patients.

“Total 2060 beds increased in private hospitals,” Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain said.

“Furthermore, 101 private hospitals are directed to reserve at least 60 per cent of their ward bed capacity for Covid-related treatment," the order said.

Of the six hospitals run by the Delhi government, four have been converted to fully Covid hospitals.

The 19 private hospitals declared fully Covid hospitals include: Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, Sarita Vihar; Sir Ganga Ram Hospital; Holy Family Hospital, Okhla; Maharaja Agrasen, Punjabi Bagh; Max Hospital, Shalimar Bagh; Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh; Max Hospital, Saket; Venkateswara Hospital, Dwarka; Shri Balaji Action Medical Institute, Paschim Vihar; Jaipur Golden Hospital, Rohini; Mata Chanan Devi Hospital, Janakpuri; Pushpavati Singhania Hospital, Saket; Manipal Hospital, Dwarka, and Saroj Super Specialty Hospital.

The decision came after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal reviewed the Covid situation in the national capital and promised steps to increase hospital beds and urged people to avoid rushing to hospitals.

Kejriwal reviewed the Covid-19 situation in the national capital a day after new patients of the infectious disease crossed the 10,000-mark for the first time since the outbreak last year.