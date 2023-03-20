14-year-old Delhi girl cooks up false story of molestation to escape parents' scolding

To escape her parents' scolding for not faring well in exams, a 14-year-old girl "harmed" herself with a blade and made up a false story alleging that she was injured during a scuffle and also molested, police said on Monday.

The police had initially registered a case under relevant sections of POCSO Act and Indian Penal Code sections of molestation and kidnapping but later withdrew it when the girl confessed that she had made up the story, they said.

The incident was reported on March 15 at Bhajanpura police station in northeast Delhi, they said.

The girl had claimed that after school, three boys allegedly got into a scuffle and also took her a few metres away and harmed her causing injuries to her hands, police said, adding that based on her complaint, a case was registered.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Joy Tirkey said, "When we scanned CCTV footage, we spotted the child roaming alone. Then we counselled the child and our lady staff spoke to her and finally, the girl revealed that on March 15, it was her social studies examination.

"The exam did not go well and she was afraid that her parents would scold her. So, she went to a general store near the school and purchased some eatables and a blade. While she was sitting alone, she harmed herself with the blade," he said.

After the girl revealed the true story, she was taken to a magistrate and her statement was recorded wherein she confessed that she had harmed herself and levelled false allegations, he added.

"Based on her statement, the case has been cancelled," the DCP said.