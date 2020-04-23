144 cases registered, over 3,000 people detained for defying lockdown norms in Delhi

3,000 people detained for defying lockdown in Delhi

PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 23 2020, 22:26 ist
  • updated: Apr 23 2020, 22:26 ist

Over 140 cases were registered and 3,109 people detained in the national capital on Thursday for violating government orders during the lockdown imposed to control the coronavirus outbreak, police said.

According to the data shared by the police, 144 cases were registered under section 188 (for disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code till 5 pm.

A total of 3,109 people have been detained under section 65 (persons bound to comply with reasonable directions of police officers) and 311 vehicles have been impounded under section 66 of the Delhi Police Act, they stated.

Follow latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here

A total of 389 movement passes have been issued, police said.

Sixty-two cases were registered against people for stepping out of their houses without wearing masks.

Since March 24, a total of 1,11,494 people have been detained so far for violating orders under section 65 of the Delhi Police Act. 

 

