144 fresh Covid-19 cases reported in Jammu and Kashmir, total 7,237

As many as 144 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, taking the total number coronavirus cases in the Union Territory to 7,237, officials said.

While 45 of the new cases were from Jammu region, 99 cases were from the valley, they said.

There are 2,557 active cases in the Union Territory, while 4,585 patients have recovered from the infection.

The cases detected on Monday include 53 persons who had returned to the UT recently.

Officials said Pulwama district in south Kashmir recorded the highest number of cases – 29 -- followed by 18 in Shopian and 17 in Srinagar.

Kishtwar was the only district where no fresh case was defected.

"Of these, 5,658 are in Kashmir, while 1,579 are in the Jammu region," the officials said.

The number of people who had died after testing positive for COVID-19 is 95.