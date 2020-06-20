149 fresh COVID-19 cases in Ladakh in past two days

149 fresh COVID-19 cases in Ladakh in past two days; tally reaches 836

  Jun 20 2020
The Union Territory of Ladakh recorded 149 fresh COVID-19 cases in the past two days, taking the tally in the region to 836, health department officials said on Saturday.

While 92 people tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, 57 more surfaced on Friday, the officials said.

With the fresh count of 149, including 101 from Kargil, the total number of cases in the union territory has risen to 836, of which 623 are from Kargil district and 213 from Leh district.

One person had died of the infection in the region and 117, including 66, in Leh have been cured and subsequently discharged from hospitals, the officials said.

Of the total 718 active cases, they said 572 are residents of Kargil and 146 from Leh and their condition is stated to be stable.

