15 dead, 25 injured after bus falls from bridge in Madhya Pradesh

Fifteen persons were killed and 20 to 25 other people injured when a bus fell from a bridge in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district on Tuesday morning, state Home Minister Narottam Mishra said.
The incident took place at 8.40 am.
The bus fell from the bridge on a dry bed of the Borad river near Dongargaon village, he said.
“Fifteen people were killed and nearly 20-25 others were injured in the accident,” the minister told reporters.
The injured persons were admitted to the district hospital in Khargone, he said. The police were conducting a probe into the incident, he added.
