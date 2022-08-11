15 ft-long python travels in truck from MP to UP

IANS
IANS, Fatehpur,
  • Aug 11 2022, 14:30 ist
  • updated: Aug 11 2022, 14:30 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A truck driver carrying cargo from Satna, Madhya Pradesh, to Fatehpur in Uttar Pradesh was scared out of his wits when he saw a 15 ft-long python curled up under his seat.

The driver had stopped the truck in Bindki for a meal and felt some movement under his seat.

He got down to check and was shocked to see a python curled up comfortably under his seat.

He immediately informed the people around and a forest team was called in.

When the team pulled out the snake, they found that he was more than 15 ft-long.

The python was later released into the forest area.

"I am still in a state of shock thinking that I travelled this distance with the python under my seat," the driver told local people.

India News
Uttar Pradesh
snake

