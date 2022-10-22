15 killed, 40 injured as bus, trolley collide in Rewa, MP

15 persons were killed and 40 injured after a bus going from Hyderabad to Gorakhpur collided with a trolley near Suhagi Pahari in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa.

Of the 40 injured, 20 have been hospitalised in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. All people on the bus were reportedly residents of UP, Navneet Bhasin, SP Rewa, told ANI.

#UPDATE | Death toll in the incident of collision between a bus and trolley truck rises to 15: Navneet Bhasin, SP Rewa (in pic 1 - file)#MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/cbAIvqF85x — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) October 22, 2022

The accident occurred around 11:30 pm on Friday, an official told PTI on Saturday.

"The bus was on its way to Gorakhpur from Hyderabad when it collided with a stationary trailer-truck on national highway (NH) 30 near Sohagi ghati area," Rewa collector Manoj Pushp said.

On being alerted about the incident, police personnel from Sogahi rushed to the site and launched a rescue operation.

Majority of the bus passengers were labourers and they were on their way home for the Diwali festival, eyewitnesses said.

The injured were rushed to a hospital in Teonthar town, he said.

(With PTI inputs.)