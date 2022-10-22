MP: 15 killed, 40 injured as bus, trolley collide

15 killed, 40 injured as bus, trolley collide in Rewa, MP

Majority of the bus passengers were labourers and they were on their way home for the Diwali festival, eyewitnesses said

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 22 2022, 08:26 ist
  • updated: Oct 22 2022, 09:38 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

15 persons were killed and 40 injured after a bus going from Hyderabad to Gorakhpur collided with a trolley near Suhagi Pahari in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa.

Of the 40 injured, 20 have been hospitalised in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. All people on the bus were reportedly residents of UP, Navneet Bhasin, SP Rewa, told ANI.

The accident occurred around 11:30 pm on Friday, an official told PTI on Saturday.

"The bus was on its way to Gorakhpur from Hyderabad when it collided with a stationary trailer-truck on national highway (NH) 30 near Sohagi ghati area," Rewa collector Manoj Pushp said.

On being alerted about the incident, police personnel from Sogahi rushed to the site and launched a rescue operation.

Majority of the bus passengers were labourers and they were on their way home for the Diwali festival, eyewitnesses said.

The injured were rushed to a hospital in Teonthar town, he said.

(With PTI inputs.)

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Uttar Pradesh
Madhya Pradesh
India News
Accident

What's Brewing

DH Toon | UK PM resigns after disastrous economic plan

DH Toon | UK PM resigns after disastrous economic plan

When Bengaluru lakes go into limbo

When Bengaluru lakes go into limbo

Meet the friendly bots at Bengaluru airport

Meet the friendly bots at Bengaluru airport

Cartoons that speak for themselves 

Cartoons that speak for themselves 

Taylor Swift's 10th album 'Midnights' crashes Spotify

Taylor Swift's 10th album 'Midnights' crashes Spotify

A walk through the bold new world of genetic research

A walk through the bold new world of genetic research

 