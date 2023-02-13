15-year-old dies after getting stuck between shaft and elevator at Delhi's Bawana: Police

A 15-year-old boy died after he accidentally slipped and fell into an elevator shaft on the second floor of a factory here, police said. The boy got crushed when the elevator came up from the ground floor.

The deceased has been identified as Alok. His mother works as a labourer at the air cooler factory.

Police said the incident took place around 3 pm on Sunday in outer Delhi's Bawana Industrial Area. The boy was working near the elevator when he accidentally slipped and got trapped in the elevator shaft on the second floor. He got crushed when the elevator came up from the ground floor. His body was found hanging from the wires.

It was a mechanical lift, which is mainly used to carry heavy goods. While Alok was struggling with the wires, someone got into the lift on the ground floor and pressed the button for the second floor, a senior police officer said.

"He sustained multiple injuries. We suspect that he got strangulated because of the wires and later, got electrocuted. He got crushed when the lift came up," he said.

The boy was rushed to a hospital but he succumbed to the injuries, police said.

"We saw strangulation marks on his neck. The doctors told us he also got electrocuted because of the high-tension wires. His mother works at the factory. Initially, we were told that she had brought him with her and he was playing. However, the mother has alleged that he was pushed to work by her employers," the officer said.

An FIR has been registered for causing death due to negligence and negligence with machinery and buildings, he added.

"We are verifying if the boy was pushed into labour. If yes, the accused will be booked under labour laws as well," the officer said.

The family members of the deceased staged a protest outside the factory, demanding justice for the boy.