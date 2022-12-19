Underage married, subjected to abuse: DCW issues notice

15-yr-old girl 'married off', 'subjected to domestic abuse': Women's panel issues notice to Delhi Police

She also informed the DCW that she got pregnant and her in-laws tried to abort the foetus, but were unsuccessful

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 19 2022, 17:24 ist
  • updated: Dec 19 2022, 17:24 ist
Representative image. Illustration. Credit: Aasawari. Credit: @ Kulkarni/Feminism in India

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has issued a notice to the city police in connection with a 15-year-old Muslim girl's allegation that she was married off and subjected to domestic abuse.

In a statement, the panel said it has received a complaint from the girl, a resident of Delhi, who said she was married off in February at the age of 15 in Badaun, Uttar Pradesh.

Also Read — 'Acid sale rampant in Delhi, what are you doing?' DCW chief asks government

She also informed the DCW that she got pregnant and her in-laws tried to abort the foetus, but were unsuccessful.

"She has alleged that her husband and in-laws often beat her up. She has alleged that her husband even hit her with a hot tava, electric wire and screw driver.
She has stated that her husband threw her out from her matrimonial house and thereafter, she came to Delhi to her parental home where she is presently residing," the statement said.

DCW chief Swati Maliwal has issued a notice to the Delhi Police and sought a copy of the FIR, along with the details of the arrests made in the matter. The commission has also sought an action-taken report by December 22.

