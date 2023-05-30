15th-century monument demolition: Vigilance directorate reminder to ex-DJB CEO for failing to respond to show cause notice

The Delhi government's Directorate of Vigilance has sent a reminder to former DJB CEO Udit Prakash Rai following his failure to respond to a show cause notice issued to him over the demolition of a 15th-century monument, official sources said on Monday.

The monument, a palace of the Pathan period and the only remnant of the Khizrabad city founded by Khizr Khan of the Sayyid dynasty, was located in the Jal Vihar area near Lajpat Nagar in southeast Delhi.

It was allegedly demolished to construct a bungalow for IAS officer Rai as the CEO of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB).

The show cause notice to Rai was sent on April 27. After no reply was received from him, a reminder was sent last week seeking his reply within three weeks, said a source in the Delhi government.

If he again fails to respond, the vigilance directorate will move ahead in the matter based on the material already available on record, he said.

An on-site survey will also be carried out by a team of the vigilance directorate and DJB for ascertaining the "actual" ground situation where the monument existed, he said.

No reply has also been received from the five DJB engineers who were accused of "connivance" in the demolition of the monument and construction of the bungalow of the chief executive officer of the board, sources said.

The vigilance directorate is likely to submit its report for consideration by the Lieutenant Governor by next month, they said.

The monument was in the process of being handed over to the Archaeology department by the Delhi Jal Board. However, in a joint inspection by the department and DJB in January this year, it was found missing, said the vigilance department's show cause notice.

In August 2022, Delhi L-G V K Saxena had recommended to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) that action be initiated against Rai for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 50 lakh.

A 2007 batch IAS officer of the AGMUT cadre, Rai is currently posted in Mizoram. No reaction was immediately available from him over the vigilance directorate's notice.