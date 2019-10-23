1.6 lakh students to appear in BOSE exams in Kashmir

As many as 1.6 lakh students will appear in the upcoming Board of School Education (BOSE) examinations at 1,502 centres across Kashmir, where only a total of 20.13 per cent students are attending schools post August 5, officials said on Wednesday.

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPc will be imposed around each examination centre, while checking squads will be constituted to inspect the centres regularly to stop copying and other unfair means, they said.

"As many as 1.6 lakh students will appear in year-end examinations at 1,502 centres. Class 10 exams will start from October 29 in which 65,000 candidates will appear at 413 centres while class 12 exams will commence from October 30 in which 48,000 students will appear at 633 centres and exams for class 11t will be held from November 10 in which 47,000 candidates will appear at 456 centres," the officials said.

Kashmir Divisional Commissioner Baseer Ahmad Khan chaired a high-level meeting to review logistic arrangements for the upcoming exams here on Tuesday and directed officers concerned to ensure heating, drinking water, electricity, transportation and other basic amenities to the candidates at every examination centre, they said.

Deputy commissioners were directed to establish exam control rooms in each district, the officials said, adding that district officers of BOSE, School Education, State Road Transport Corporation and Police besides revenue officials shall be members of the exam control rooms that will monitor and review necessary examination arrangements on a daily basis.

The deputy commissioners will also hold separate meetings to devise and formulate line of action for smooth conduct of examinations, the officials said.

The divisional commissioner exhorted to adopt a proactive approach and close coordination for smooth and hassle free conduct of upcoming BOSE examinations across the Valley, they said.

On August 5, the central government revoked Article 370 of the Constitution to withdraw the special status given to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the state into Union territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

After weeks of strict restrictions, the government announced the gradual re-opening of schools across the Valley and the teachers attended to their duties but the students stayed away.

As the government decided to go ahead with the annual examination, the students are in a dilemma as almost half of the syllabus is yet to be completed due to the prolonged closure of schools.

Parents as well as students are wary that if the examinations are conducted on schedule without any reduction in the syllabus, the students may not secure good marks, but if the annual examinations are not conducted, a precious year would be lost.