16-year-old girl objects to harassment, shot dead in Uttar Pradesh

Infuriated over being reprimanded by the girl, the youth barged into her house on Friday night when she was asleep and started beating her

Firozabad,
  • Oct 24 2020, 15:36 ist
  • updated: Oct 24 2020, 16:48 ist
A 16-year-old girl was allegedly shot dead after she objected to harassment by three youth in Uttar Pradesh’s Firozabad district, police said on Saturday.

The girl, a student of class 12, had objected to the three youths passing comments and harassing her when she was returning home from her institute on Friday afternoon, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sachindra Patel said.

Infuriated over being reprimanded by the girl, the youth barged into her house on Friday night when she was asleep and started beating her, police said.

When her father and other family members intervened, the youths shot the girl and fled, they said.

The police team, which reached the spot after being informed by the girl’s family, has registered a case against Manish Yadav, Sopali Yadav and Gaurav Chak, police said.

Two of the accused have been taken into custody for questioning, SSP Patel said adding that investigations are on and all angles are being looked into.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, he said.

