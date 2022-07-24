Chhattisgarh teen stabs differently-abled man to death

16-year-old girl stabs differently-abled man to death in Chhattisgarh in road rage incident

The detained minor will be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board on Monday

PTI
PTI, Raipur,
  • Jul 24 2022, 19:24 ist
  • updated: Jul 24 2022, 20:10 ist

A differently-abled man was allegedly stabbed to death by a 16-year-old girl in an incident of road rage in Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur on Sunday, police said.

The incident took place in Kankalipara area under the Azad Chowk police station, additional superintendent of police (west) D C Patel said.

Also Read | Jharkhand woman beaten to death after being branded a 'witch'

The minor who was riding a two-wheeler attacked the deaf and mute victim who was on his bicycle, after the latter failed to respond to her horn, he said.

The girl allegedly stabbed the man in the neck with a knife that she was carrying, killing him on the spot, the official said.

The minor was detained from Mandir Hasaud area and the weapon used in the crime was also recovered from her, he said.

Also Read | Man rapes minor girl in school toilet in Bhopal

An offence under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Arms Act has been registered by the Azad Chowk police, Patel said.

The detained minor will be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board on Monday, he added.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Raipur
Chhattisgarh
Stabbing
Crime
India News

What's Brewing

Manipur's all-trans football team awaits recognition

Manipur's all-trans football team awaits recognition

How this K'taka school persevered to escape closure

How this K'taka school persevered to escape closure

Cricketers at crossroads: To break or not to break

Cricketers at crossroads: To break or not to break

With Sindhu, Srikanth, India's hopes high for badminton

With Sindhu, Srikanth, India's hopes high for badminton

Had 'goosebumps' watching Neeraj: Anju Bobby George

Had 'goosebumps' watching Neeraj: Anju Bobby George

Big B talks about 'KBC', contestants' 'inspiring' tales

Big B talks about 'KBC', contestants' 'inspiring' tales

When mammals’ ancestors became warm-blooded

When mammals’ ancestors became warm-blooded

Hit manga series 'One Piece' celebrates 25th birthday

Hit manga series 'One Piece' celebrates 25th birthday

India may see 7-fold rise in lung cancer cases by 2025

India may see 7-fold rise in lung cancer cases by 2025

 