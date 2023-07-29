16-year-old in Delhi hangs self over study pressure

Police found the boy, Ankit Badola, a student of Class 11, hanging in the bathroom with a rope tied to a window rod.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  Jul 29 2023, 14:43 ist
  • updated: Jul 29 2023, 14:43 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 16-year-old boy allegedly hanged himself in the bathroom of his house Saturday morning in east Delhi's Chander Vihar area, police said.

A PCR call was received at 7.06 am about suicide in the Chander Vihar area near Madhu Vihar, they said.

Read | Man ends life, blames traffic cops for 'harassment' in Maharashtra's Thane

Police found the boy, Ankit Badola, a student of Class 11, hanging in the bathroom with a rope tied to a window rod, Deputy Commissioner of Police (east) Amrutha Guguloth said.

According to a suicide note found on him, Badola was frustrated over his falling short of his parents' expectations in studies, she said. His father works as an architect.

Proceedings under section 174 CrPC are being conducted, police added.

Delhi
India News

