167 trains carried over 2 lakh migrants from Gujarat: Official

Of the total 364 Shramik special trains that were run across the country till Saturday midnight, as many as 167 originated from Gujarat, in which over two lakh migrant workers were ferried to their home states, a senior government official said on Sunday.

Ashwani Kumar, Secretary to Gujarat chief minister, while sharing the data related to the Shramik trains that were run from different states till Saturday midnight, said that around 46 per cent of these trains started from Gujarat, the highest for a state.

He said that the trains that started their journey from Gujarat, carried over two lakh migrants to different states, including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

"Till Saturday midnight, 45 Shramik special trains originated from Maharashtra, 36 from Punjab, 25 from Telangana, 24 from Kerala, 20 from Rajasthan, 14 from Karnataka, and 11 from Haryana," he said.

In addition to this, 56 more trains will carry around 67,200 migrant workers to their home states from different parts of Gujarat, including Ahmedabad, Sabarkantha, Viramgam, Surat, Vadodara and Rajkot. Some of these trains have already started their journey early on Sunday, while some others will leave by Sunday evening, he said.

"With this, the number of migrant workers reaching their home states from Gujarat would be 2,68,800," Kumar said.

"It is the result of the government's preparation and commitment to ensure the migrants safe return to their home states," he added.

Of the 56 trains running on Sunday, 42 are going to Uttar Pradesh, five to Madhya Pradesh, three each to Bihar and Odisha, and one each to Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, and Jharkhand, he said.