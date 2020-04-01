167 who returned from Delhi's Nizamuddin quarantined: Himachal DGP

167 Nizamuddin returnees quarantined: Himachal DGP

PTI
PTI, Shimla,
  • Apr 01 2020, 18:50 ist
  • updated: Apr 01 2020, 18:50 ist
A man wearing a protective mask walks to board a bus that will take him to a quarantine facility, amid concerns about the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Nizamuddin area of New Delhi, India, March 30, 2020. Credit: Reuters File Photo

 A total of 167 people who returned to Himachal Pradesh after attending the congregation organised by the Tablighi Jamaat in New Delhi's Nizamuddin last month have been quarantined, Director General of Police Sitaram Mardi said here on Wednesday.

The DGP said they were identified and quarantined in different districts of the state.

The highest 53 people have been quarantined in Baddi, followed by 35 in Una, 32 in Sirmaur, 23 in Shimla, 10 each in Kangra and Chamba and four in Mandi, SP (Law and Order) Khushal Sharma said.

