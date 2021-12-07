17 girls molested in Uttar Pradesh school on pretext of practical exam, one held

In a shocking incident, as many as 17 girls who were made to stay for the night at a school on the pretext of preparation for practical examination, were allegedly drugged and molested by owner of a school and his associates in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district.

According to police sources, Yogesh Kumar, the owner of the private school situated at Bhopa area in the district, was arrested on Monday, while a hunt was launched to nab the others.

Sources said that the incident had happened a fortnight back but the local police did not take any action against the school owner and other accused persons despite complaints from the parents of the girls.

A case under POCSO Act and other sections of the IPC was lodged and the in-charge of the Purkazi police station was suspended on charges of laxity.

Officials said that Yogesh, who runs a school in Bhopa area, had taken 17 girls to another school in Purkazi area on November 18 for their High School practical examination. Yogesh and his associate, identified as Arjun, made the girls stay at the school for the night after their practical examination saying that they needed to prepare for their next exam and also that it was already dark and it would be safe if they stayed back.

The duo also informed the parents of the girls and told them that they would be staying at the school as it was already very late.

Sources said that the duo mixed sedatives in the 'khichri' and served it to the girls. They allegedly molested the girls later.

The matter came to light after one of the girls said that something bad had happened to her. Yogesh and Arjun, when confronted by the girls, allegedly threatened to kill their families if they told anything to their parents.

Police said that they had approached the district education officials to cancel the recognition of the school.

