17 J&K leaders desert Ghulam Nabi Azad, rejoin Congress

In a major setback to Ghulam Nabi Azad’s newly formed Democratic Azad Party (DAP), 17 leaders who had quit the Congress late last year rejoined the party ahead of Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ entering Jammu and Kashmir.

Estranged Azad loyalists, including former deputy J&K Chief Minister Tara Chand, ex-ministers Peerzada Mohammad Sayeed and Manohar Lal, ex MLA Balwan Singh rejoined Congress in the presence of AICC general secretary in charge of organisation K C Venugopal, AICC general secretary Jairam Ramesh and AICC in charge of J&K Rajani Patil in New Delhi.

Considered loyalists to Azad, Tara Chand and among others had left the Congress to join the DAP. However, Azad expelled a few of them from DAP last month for ‘anti-party activities.’

Welcoming the leaders, Vengopal reportedly said that it was a happy occasion for the party before the Yatra as “our stalwarts of J&K Congress, who had left us due to some misunderstanding, have come back home.”

He said it was like these leaders had taken a leave from the party for two months. “The leave is over and they are back,” Vengopal added.

Tara Chand said it was an emotional decision in favour of Azad that they left the party. “But as the emotions subsided, we realised that we did a wrong thing to leave our home and leaders and so we are returning,” he said.

On September 26, a month after his exit from the Congress, Azad announced the launch of his new party and the organisation’s flag in Jammu.

Dozens of prominent Congress leaders, including 15 former legislators besides a large number of Panchayati Raj Institution (PRI) members, municipal corporators and grass-root level workers from across Jammu and Kashmir had resigned from the Congress to join Azad.