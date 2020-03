Seventeen more people tested positive for coronavirus in Indore on Tuesday, taking the total number of such cases in Madhya Pradesh to 66, a health official said.

So far, Indore has reported 44 COVID-19 cases, Jabalpur-8, Bhopal-5, Ujjain-5, and Shivpuri and Gwalior-2 each.

Five coronavirus patients have so far died in the state, the official said.