17 villages in HP's Hamirpur to get Rs 3.4 cr under PM Adarsh Gram Yojana

As many as 17 villages in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district will be provided Rs 3.4 crore for development works under the Pradhan Mantri Adarsh Gram Yojana.

Each village of 15 panchayats of the district will get a sum of Rs 20 lakh during the current financial year, deputy commissioner Harikesh Meena said.

Meena stated this during a video conference with block development officers (BDO), officials of the concerned departments, heads of the concerned panchayats and secretaries of different sections of the district.

A development plan for the 17 villages was approved in the meeting.

Meena said the villages would be rejuvenated and their all round development would be ensured under PM Adarsh Gram Yojana.

A sum of Rs 10 lakh is being released as the first installment for these model villages, he added.