17-year-old alleges rape by three youths in Haryana's Nuh district

A 17-year-old girl from a village in Haryana's Nuh district has alleged that she was raped by three youths, police said on Tuesday and added that a case has been registered on a complaint from her father.

The girl's father has alleged that his daughter had gone to the fields near her house a few days ago where her neighbour who was joined by two more youths allegedly drugged and raped her, a police official from Nuh district said over phone.

The complainant has alleged that the three youths threatened her with dire consequences if informed anyone about the incident.

After holding her captive for some time, the accused later fled, the complainant claimed.

Police said that she informed her family after reaching her house.

Medical examination of the victim would be conducted, the police official said, adding that a case was registered under relevant provisions of the law on Tuesday and efforts were on to nab the perpetrators

Further investigation in the case is on, said Investigating Officer, Sub-Inspector Chander Bhan.