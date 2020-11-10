17-year-old beaten to death by group in Delhi

A 17-year-old boy was beaten to death on Tuesday allegedly by a group of people after a quarrel broke out between them in outer Delhi's Alipur, police said.

According to police, the victim, a class 12 student, earlier had a fight with the accused group over his father’s bus service.

The victim was punched and beaten by the group of five people on Tuesday following which he was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead, a senior police officer said.

The accused group, including juveniles, have been apprehended in connection with the incident, the officer said.

A case of murder has been registered and further interrogation of the accused is underway, police said.