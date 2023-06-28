17-year-old boy dies after suffering electric shock in southeast Delhi

A 17-year-old boy died after suffering an electric shock in southeast Delhi's Taimoor Nagar, police said on Tuesday.
The victim was identified as Sohail, they added.
Also Read | Railways lack infrastructure, basic facilities, says father of woman who died of electrocution in Delhi
On visiting the spot, police officials found out that there was a problem of waterlogging in the area due to rain and the boy suffered the electric shock as snapped live wires were submerged in the water, a senior officer said.
The incident took place around 12 noon on Sunday, police said, adding that the boy was declared brought dead by doctors at a hospital.
A case has been registered in connection with the incident, they said.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Rahul visits motorcycle mechanics' workshops in Delhi
Kuno: 2 cheetahs suffer injuries in fight with felines
Here's why our interest in UFOs never wanes
Delhi's Deer Park de-recognised as 'mini zoo'
Sehwag urges India to win World Cup for Kohli
100+ US leaders are descendants of slaveholders
Jharkhand kids feel like celebrities on Vande Bharat
India’s heatwave deaths a harbinger of worse to come
ICC WC schedule: India-Pakistan face-off on October 15