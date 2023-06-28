17-yr-old dies after suffering electric shock in Delhi

17-year-old boy dies after suffering electric shock in southeast Delhi

The incident took place around 12 noon on Sunday, police said, adding that the boy was declared brought dead by doctors at a hospital.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 28 2023, 02:30 ist
  • updated: Jun 28 2023, 02:30 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 17-year-old boy died after suffering an electric shock in southeast Delhi's Taimoor Nagar, police said on Tuesday.

The victim was identified as Sohail, they added.

Also Read | Railways lack infrastructure, basic facilities, says father of woman who died of electrocution in Delhi 

On visiting the spot, police officials found out that there was a problem of waterlogging in the area due to rain and the boy suffered the electric shock as snapped live wires were submerged in the water, a senior officer said.

The incident took place around 12 noon on Sunday, police said, adding that the boy was declared brought dead by doctors at a hospital.

A case has been registered in connection with the incident, they said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
electrocution
Delhi

Related videos

What's Brewing

Rahul visits motorcycle mechanics' workshops in Delhi

Rahul visits motorcycle mechanics' workshops in Delhi

Kuno: 2 cheetahs suffer injuries in fight with felines

Kuno: 2 cheetahs suffer injuries in fight with felines

Here's why our interest in UFOs never wanes

Here's why our interest in UFOs never wanes

Delhi's Deer Park de-recognised as 'mini zoo'

Delhi's Deer Park de-recognised as 'mini zoo'

Sehwag urges India to win World Cup for Kohli

Sehwag urges India to win World Cup for Kohli

100+ US leaders are descendants of slaveholders

100+ US leaders are descendants of slaveholders

Jharkhand kids feel like celebrities on Vande Bharat

Jharkhand kids feel like celebrities on Vande Bharat

India’s heatwave deaths a harbinger of worse to come

India’s heatwave deaths a harbinger of worse to come

ICC WC schedule: India-Pakistan face-off on October 15

ICC WC schedule: India-Pakistan face-off on October 15

 