17-year-old boy stabbed to death in Haryana's Ambala

PTI
PTI, Ambala,
  • Aug 12 2022, 14:47 ist
  • updated: Aug 12 2022, 15:00 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 17-year-old boy was stabbed to death and his friend brutally attacked by six unidentified people near Ambala city, police said on Friday.

The deceased is identified as Lovely. His friend Iqbal was referred to PGIMER in Chandigarh, they said.

According to police, the duo was walking in Dadiyana village when the unidentified assailants intercepted and attacked them.

A case has been registered and investigation is under way, they said.

Haryana
Ambala
Crime
India News
Police

